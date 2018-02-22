MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: EU member states boost EU Bank initiative to tackle migration challenge

Today the EIB welcomed a boost from member states that will support the European Union’s action to support resilience and tackle the migration challenge in its neighbourhood through the Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI) –an investment plan aimed at supporting job creation in the private sector and key social infrastructure such as water, health and education.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.