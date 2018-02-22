MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Gala night marking Defender of the Fatherland Day

Vladimir Putin attended a gala night marking Defender of the Fatherland Day at the State Kremlin Palace. The President congratulated veterans, service members and civilian personnel of the Armed Forces on the coming holiday. President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade

officers, friends,I congratulate veterans, service members,

civilian personnel of the Armed Forces – all those who served in the Army and in the Navy – on the coming holiday, Defender of the Fatherland Day.This holiday is celebrated by the entire country. This nationwide tradition has at its core deep and sincere

feelings of respect for those who reliably guarantee the defence capacity of Russia, and protect the peaceful life of our citizens.Military service for the glory of the Fatherland has always been revered in our country. Russia has confronted external

threats and violations of its independence more than once. Our soldiers,

sailors, and officers bravely defended the country and were victorious not only

thanks to their training and the might of their weapons but also their strength

of spirit and great love for their homeland.Patriotism is etched in our people’s

character. And we know the heroic heights it elevates people to when the homeland

is imperilled. Saving the Fatherland, being prepared to throw yourself on a fellow soldier, protecting those dear to you – this is always stronger than

even the most difficult ordeals.Recently we marked the 75th

anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad which fully revealed the victorious

unity of the army and the people, whereas the warriors’ feat, the battle

itself, which determined the course of the war, has been immortalised in world

history as much as the other great battles of the Great Patriotic entered in the chronicles of the military glory of our country.And the warmest words are reserved

for our veterans today.Russia’s modern Armed Forces honour

your covenants, understand and respect the high calling of military service,

acquire experience during strategic and tactical exercises, and become battle-hardened

in operations against terrorists and their formations.I would like to thank again all

those who took part and are taking part in combat activities on the territory

of the Syrian Arab Republic. Our troops have excellent training. They are

performing with dignity their duty, fighting with determination, fearlessly, to the end. Comrade officers, the developments

of the past years show that we are in the top tier in the world in terms of combat readiness, and the quality of armaments and military equipment. Today we

can say with full confidence that Russia’s security is guaranteed.We will continue this work without

fail. All the components of the country’s defence capacity will be bolstered.

We will further strengthen the capabilities and resources of the strategic

nuclear detergent, and ensure the efficient development of special and general-purpose units and formations.In all this, we rely on the capabilities

of our defence industry complex, its best enterprises, the achievements of research

and design centres. They have already proved their competence and global

competitiveness.The officer corps has a special role

in developing and strengthening the Russian Armed Forces. Their

professionalism, ability to effectively operate cutting-edge equipment, and in-depth knowledge of the science of warfare – this is the foundation for successfully

meeting challenges of a new order.And of course, an officer should be,

as ever, a real mentor, a demanding but attentive “father” and commander. He

should provide his subordinates with an example of honest, responsible service,

allegiance to the traditions created by generations of the country’s officer

corps. I am confident that this will continue to be the case. Let me once again congratulate you on Defender of the Fatherland Day. I wish you and your families success, health and wellbeing.

