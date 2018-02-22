MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Irish Minister visits EIB to discuss European social housing financing

Eoghan Murphy TD, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government and senior government officials today visited the headquarters of the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg to discuss future social and affordable housing investment in Ireland. They discussed a potential pilot project and examined funding models from across Europe and ways to broaden EIB support for new social housing investment in Ireland.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.