Meeting with foreign defence ministers

Vladimir Putin met with defence ministers of Armenia, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Mongolia, Serbia, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan invited to a gala night marking Defender of the Fatherland Day at the State Kremlin Palace. President of Russia Vladimir Putin: I would

like to thank all of you for coming to us.You, as people in uniform, have a special attitude to weapons, to the army, to the entire power component of the state. You understand better than anyone how this must be cherished and how

highly trust is appreciated in such sensitive area as military affairs.My double congratulations to those

of you for whom February 23 is a historic date connected with the development

of the army. I wish all the very best to you and your colleagues, your peoples.And I wish you personally success in ensuring the security of your nations.Thank you very much for being with

us today.I hope you will have time to get

acquainted with the work of the Russian Defence Ministry and to see Moscow. The Minister has much to tell you: we have established the National Defence Centre –

a fairly high-tech, convenient structure for managing the Armed Forces, and the country in general under special conditions. I hope this experience might also

be used in your armies.All the very best to you again.

Please give my best regards to your heads of state and government. All the best.

