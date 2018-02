MIL OSI – Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English – Headline: Men suspected of arsons of several pharmacies were detained by Russian MIA in Saratov

“The Russian MIA GA for the Saratov Region detained men suspected of intentional damage of other people’s property as malefactors were committing an offense,” said Russian MIA official representative Irina Volk.

