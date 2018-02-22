MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: On bankruptcy prevention measures for JSC Bank Sovetsky (21.02.2018)

The Bank of Russia approved the plan of its participation in bankruptcy prevention measures for Joint-stock Company Bank Sovetsky (Reg. No. 558 (hereinafter, JSC Bank Sovetsky, Bank, Participation Plan).

As part of the Participation Plan, LLC UK FKBS is vested with the authority of a provisional administration of JSC Bank Sovetsky from 22 February 2018.

One of the priority tasks of the provisional administration will be to analyse the Bank’s financial standing to determine the prospects of further implementation of bankruptcy prevention measures.

Other measures provided for by the Participation Plan will ensure that the Bank continues its activity with regard to servicing its clients and performing its existing obligations.

