MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: On launch of reorganisation procedure of JSC National Standard Bank (21.02.2018)

Pursuant to Part 5 Article 23 of Federal Law No. 395-1, dated 2 December 1990, ‘On Banks and Banking Activities’, the Western Market Access Centre, Department for Market Access and Activity Termination of Financial Institutions of the Bank of Russia informs on the launch of a reorganisation procedure of Joint-stock Company National Standard Bank through merger with Public Joint-stock Company Commercial Bank Russky Yuzhny Bank.

