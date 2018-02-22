MIL OSI – Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English – Headline: On release of Bank of Russia Bulletin (22.02.2018)

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 17 (1971) of 22 February 2018 has been released.

The Bulletin lists the credit institutions with appointed authorised representatives of the Bank of Russia who act in compliance with Article 76 of Federal Law No. 86-FZ, dated 10 July 2002, ‘On the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia)’ as of 01.02.2018. Information on results of monitoring maximum interest rates of credit institutions is also provided.

The Credit Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia Orders:

No. OD-385, dated 15.02.2018, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-3474, dated 12 December 2017;

No. OD-425, dated 20.02.2018, on the revocation of the banking licence from the Moscow-based credit institution Master-Capital Bank;

No. OD-426, dated 20.02.2018, on appointing the provisional administration to the Moscow-based credit institution Master-Capital Bank due to the revocation of its banking licence.

The issue presents information by the state corporation Deposit Insurance Agency for the depositors of PartnerCapitalBank (JSC), RKB LLC. The issue presents information on exclusion of MJSCB PREMIER CJSC from the register of banks participating in the deposit insurance system.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia Orders:

No. OD-376, dated 15.02.2018, on suspending insurance and reinsurance licences of the Insurance Company Selekta LLC;

No. OD-377, dated 15.02.2018, on appointing the provisional administration to the Insurance Company Selekta LLC;

No. OD-378, dated 15.02.2018, on limitations to the insurance licence of the Joint-stock Company INTOUCH INSURANCE;

No. OD-379, dated 15.02.2018, on limitations to the insurance licence of B&N Insurance LLC.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-388, dated 15.02.2018, ‘On Invalidation of Clause 2 of Bank of Russia Order No. OD-101, dated 14 February 2008’;

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-392, dated 15.02.2018, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2741’, dated 22 September 2017’;

Bank of Russia Methodological Recommendations No. 5-MR, dated 16 February 2018, ‘On Approaches to the Management of the Risk of Legalisation (Laundering) of Criminally Obtained Incomes and Financing of Terrorism by Credit Institutions’.

