European Economic and Social Committee – School visit in Belgium

MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Does culture still play a role in the Europe of tomorrow?

Pupils from Kuurne are preparing to have their say in Brussels

On 27 February Spes Nostra will be visited in Kuurne by Ronny Lannoo, member of the European Economic and Social Committee, who will help the pupils prepare for “Your Europe, Your Opinion” (Your Europe, Your Say, YEYS), the youth assembly that will take place in Brussels on 15 and 16 March 2018.

