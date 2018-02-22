European Economic and Social Committee – School visit in Turkey

MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: Press release – School visit in Turkey

What place is there for culture in Europe’s future?

Teenagers from Mersin prepare to tell Brussels

On 26 February, from 9:00 to 12:00 a.m. the Yenişehir proje imam hatip high school, Gökçebelen street 34, street number 156 in Mersin will welcome Mr Arno Metzler, member of the European Economic and Social Committee, to prepare for “Your Europe, Your Say” (YEYS), the youth assembly which will take place in Brussels on 15-16 March 2018.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.