MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: Civil Society Media Seminar 2017 – The role of civil society in a world of globalised communications

The 11th Civil Society Media Seminar, organised at the Spanish Economic and Social Committee in Madrid from 23 to 24 November 2017 looked at globalisation of media and news, particularly in connection with the rise of social media. In three panels it looked at topic from different angles: “Populismus – How should civil society meet the challenge of populism?”, “Fake news – the new anti-media weapon?” and “Code of Culture – The driver’s licence for social media use?”

Furthermore, representatives of the governments of Spain and the City of Madrid, the Estonian EU Presidency, the EESC as well as representatives from Spanish social partners brought in their thoughts on current communication challenges.

The summaries of their speeches and the contributions of the panellists can be found in this brochure.

