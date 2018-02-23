MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Congratulations to figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva

Vladimir Putin has sent his

greetings to Olympic champion Alina Zagitova and silver medalist of the Olympic

Games in Pyeongchang Yevgenia Medvedeva as well as their coach Eteri

Tutberidze. The President sincerely congratulated them on the brilliant results

and beautiful performances at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Alina Zagitova has become an Olympic champion in the women’s figure skating and won the first gold for the team of athletes from

Russia. Yevgenia Medvedeva has won silver.

