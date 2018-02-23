MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Congratulations to Olympic Champion Alina Zagitova

Vladimir Putin

congratulated Alina Zagitova, Olympic champion, winner of the XXIII Winter

Olympics in PyeongChang in the singles figure skating, on her outstanding debut. The message reads, in part: “When competing against the strongest figure

skaters of the planet, you demonstrated you were the best. In terms of technique, performance and mindset you confidently surpassed your titled

rivals. This success is your great personal victory and a significant

contribution to the continuation of the glorious traditions of national sport.”

