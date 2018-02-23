MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Congratulations to Olympic Champion Alina Zagitova
Vladimir Putin
congratulated Alina Zagitova, Olympic champion, winner of the XXIII Winter
Olympics in PyeongChang in the singles figure skating, on her outstanding debut. The message reads, in part: “When competing against the strongest figure
skaters of the planet, you demonstrated you were the best. In terms of technique, performance and mindset you confidently surpassed your titled
rivals. This success is your great personal victory and a significant
contribution to the continuation of the glorious traditions of national sport.”
