MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: EU mobilises the international community for Africa’s Sahel region

European Commission – Press release Brussels, 23 February 2018 Significant political, security and development support were mobilised today for Africa’s Sahel region. The International High Level Conference on the Sahel, co-chaired today by the European Union, the United Nations, the African Union and the G5 Sahel group of countries (Burkina…

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.