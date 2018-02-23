Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English  >  Current Article

EU mobilises the international community for Africa’s Sahel region

By   /   February 23, 2018  /   Comments Off on EU mobilises the international community for Africa’s Sahel region

MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: EU mobilises the international community for Africa’s Sahel region

European Commission – Press release Brussels, 23 February 2018 Significant political, security and development support were mobilised today for Africa’s Sahel region. The International High Level Conference on the Sahel, co-chaired today by the European Union, the United Nations, the African Union and the G5 Sahel group of countries (Burkina…

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email

You might also like...

Background – EP Press Kit for the informal EU summit on 23 February 2018

Read More →