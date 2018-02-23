MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Happy 100th anniversary to the Republic of Estonia!

On 24 February 2018, one hundred

years will have passed since the proclamation of Estonia as an independent,

democratic republic. This is undoubtedly one of the most important and greatest

milestones in the history of Estonia. eu-LISA’s head office has been in Tallinn,

Estonia since the Agency started working back in 2012 and is proud to be part

of the contemporary history of this country.”Estonia is an

example of the great success amongst the nations of Europe. The story of

Estonia is a story of constant self-creation. This country has built a vibrant

democracy and new prosperity, and has become a model for the rest of Europe of how

citizens can interact with their government in the 21st century” said Krum

Garkov, Executive Director of eu-LISA. Estonia 100 is a celebration for

everyone – regardless of ethnic origin, native language, creed or how long they

have been living in the country – everyone is welcome to join in the

festivities. All Estonians abroad and friends of Estonia throughout the world

are also invited to take part in the centenary programme.Background:The Republic of Estonia was

born hundred years ago, on February 24th, 1918. From the next day, the new

country was in turmoil. A brief occupation by German forces was followed by an attack

from Soviet Russia and the Estonian War of Independence. The war ended and a

ceasefire started on January 3rd, 1920.Regardless political

tensions, Estonia grew, local society developed and cultural life flourished

for the next 20 years. In the course of World War II Estonia became occupied by

Soviet forces in 1940 and by Germany in 1941 and then again by the Soviet Union

in 1944.The Estonian government

continued its work in exile from 1944 until 1992 and the acting Prime Minister

was also the acting head of Estonian state. The Estonian government in exile

was internationally recognized.This way the Estonian

government in exile carried the legal continuity of the Estonian state. In October 1992 Heinrich

Mark, the last Prime Minister who acted as the head of state, handed over his

credentials to Lennart Meri. Lennart Meri became the President of Estonia and

the continuity of the Republic of Estonia was guaranteed. Be a part of the celebration: local programme, international programme

More info here: https://www.ev100.ee/en

