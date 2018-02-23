MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: National awards presented in Kremlin

A ceremony for presenting national awards to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day took place in the Kremlin. At the beginning of the ceremony, the Commander-in-Chief handed over a Gold Star of the Hero of Russia to the family

of Major Roman Filipov, the military pilot who died in Syria.Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Suvorov to the Red Banner South Military District; the Order of Ushakov to the heavy

aircraft-carrying missile cruiser,Admiral of the Navy of the Soviet Union Kuznetsov; the Order of Nakhimov–

to the Guard missile cruiser Varyag.***President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends,Today, on Defender of the Fatherland Day, we honour those for whom military service

became a mission and the meaning of life – true patriots, who reliably guard

the sovereignty and security of Russia, secure the peace of our citizens.Traditionally,

here, in the St George’s Hall of the Kremlin, the national awards are presented to soldiers

who have committed a heroic deed in the name of the Fatherland, to the best

units and formations of the Army and the Navy.Here with us today are also young

people – Young Army members. You have yet to choose your life journey. Whether

it is military service or a civilian profession, you have someone to look up to,

who can serve as a role model.I am sure that the heroic history of the Russian Armed Forces, the honour and dignity of the officers, whom Russia has

always been proud of, will be a moral guide for you.Today’s generation of defenders of the Fatherland serve their homeland and their people devotedly. Our soldiers

and officers fulfil their military duty, carrying out a difficult service.This daily intensive work ensures the high-quality development of the Russian Armed Forces, allowing for the efficient mastery of the modern, unique equipment provided to the army, for refining military skills, professionalism, and unity during drills and surprise

inspections.Our soldiers demonstrated their

readiness to solve the most complicated tasks in Syria: they act bravely,

decisively and courageously. They helped the Syrian army shatter large,

well-equipped terrorist groups.Today, I would like to once again

thank everyone who took part in this extremely difficult operation, and, in real combat, proved their military prowess, displayed heroism, staunchness, and bravery.Major Roman Filippov was exactly

this – a brave warrior, a real officer. He chose a military profession, followed

in the footsteps of his father – became a military pilot. And always, during

his studies, during service in the Middle East, when fighting in the sky over Syria,

he aspired to be among the best, he was a true comrade to his comrades-in-arms.He went into an unequal battle with

terrorists. He did not give up, he did not back down. And we are fully entitled

to compare him with the heroes who defended the Brest Fortress, Moscow, and Stalingrad.Because regardless of the historical

context, regardless of the era in which we live, everyone has only one life to live, at least in this world.If a person is ready to go all the way, to sacrifice themselves in the interests of his or her people, this is the acme of personal courage, heroism, devotion to one’s homeland.Roman’s family members are in this

hall today – his parents, Elena and Nikolai, and his widow Olga. For his

relatives, friends, brothers-in-arms, the death of Roman is an irreplaceable

loss.We all grieve with you and share

this pain. Our deepest gratitude goes to you. Thank you for bringing up such a brave, dignified son, a Russian officer, the son of his Fatherland.For his heroism and courage, Major

Filippov is awarded the title of Hero of Russia. The Gold Star medal will be presented

to his relatives today.To be continued.

