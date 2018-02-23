MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Presentation of Era innovation technopolis

Following the national

awards ceremony, Vladimir Putin attended a presentation of the Era military

innovation technopolis. In the Kremlin’s St. Andrew Hall, the President

familiarised himself with the possibilities connected with the future Era

technopolis, which is being built in Anapa. At the presentation, Vladimir Putin

examined a model of the project accompanied by Minister of Defence Sergei

Shoigu.The main goal of the research and development planned for the technopolis is the creation of military artificial

intelligence systems and supporting technologies. Young scientists and graduates of technical universities will be able to work in the technopolis, and a residential complex will be built for them. Afterwards, the President examined a model of the Temple

Complex to glorify Russian weaponry, which will be located in Patriot park, in the town of Kubinka in Moscow Region. Unique construction technologies are to be used during the erection of the temple.

