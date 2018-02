MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Rosa Caetano, alternate member of the Board of Directors

By letter dated 16 January 2018, the Portuguese Republic nominated, by common accord with the Kingdom of Spain, Ms Rosa CAETANO for appointment as an Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of the EIB to succeed Mr Luís SARAMAGO, who had tendered his resignation.

