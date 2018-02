MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Speech by Commissioner Carlos Moedas at European Industry Day – A New Ecosystem for Science, Start-ups and Industry

European Commission – Speech – [Check Against Delivery] Speech Brussels, 23 February 2018 @ European Commission 2018 Ladies and gentlemen, Good afternoon. I’m very happy to be at the European Industry Days again this year. Industry is at the heart of the story of Europe.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.