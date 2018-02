MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Speech by Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska at the European Industry Day – The Single Market and the industry of the future

European Commission – Speech – [Check Against Delivery] Speech Brussels, 23 February 2018 @ European Commission 2018 Dear Ladies and Gentlemen, It is a pleasure to welcome you to the second edition of the European Industry Day. And it is great to see the enthusiasm for this Day.

