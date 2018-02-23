Loading...
Vladimir Putin laid wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

February 23, 2018

On Defender of the Fatherland Day, the President paid tribute to those who fell defending their
Motherland, and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin
Wall. Representatives of veteran
organisations, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Federation Council Speaker
Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chief
of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino,
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other officials also laid flowers at the Eternal Flame. The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial march of the Guards of Honour and a military band.

