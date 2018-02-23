MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Vladimir Putin laid wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

On Defender of the Fatherland Day, the President paid tribute to those who fell defending their

Motherland, and laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin

Wall. Representatives of veteran

organisations, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Federation Council Speaker

Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chief

of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino,

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other officials also laid flowers at the Eternal Flame. The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial march of the Guards of Honour and a military band.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.