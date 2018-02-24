MIL OSI – Source: President of Estonia – Press Release/Statement

Headline: President Kaljulaid will meet President Trump in April

President Kersti Kaljulaid will meet with her US counterpart, Donald Trump in Washington on April 3rd. The presidents of the three Baltic states and the US will mainly discuss security and economic co-operation.

“Such a meeting on the 100th anniversary of our independence serves to confirm, once again, the special connection and good co-operation between the Baltic states and the USA,” said Lauri Kuusing, Foreign Policy Adviser to the President, adding that the USA never acknowledged the Soviet occupation of the Baltic states.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.