Congratulations to Russia's ice hockey team on their victory in the PyeongChang Olympics

Vladimir Putin sent his

congratulations to members of the Russian men’s ice hockey team who won the ice

hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang (Republic of Korea). The message reads, in part:“The road to the champion’s title

was not an easy one. Nevertheless, you were able to come together and confront formidable

opponents with strong team spirit, character and will, all the while demonstrating

wonderful technique, and the ability to put up blistering attacks and strong

defences. These qualities of true fighters were always

instrumental in putting our ice hockey squad on the path to victory. This

success is a wonderful tribute to the Russian ice hockey school, and a great

example for our younger athletes.”

