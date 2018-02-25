MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Congratulations to Russia’s ice hockey team on their victory in the PyeongChang Olympics
Vladimir Putin sent his
congratulations to members of the Russian men’s ice hockey team who won the ice
hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang (Republic of Korea). The message reads, in part:“The road to the champion’s title
was not an easy one. Nevertheless, you were able to come together and confront formidable
opponents with strong team spirit, character and will, all the while demonstrating
wonderful technique, and the ability to put up blistering attacks and strong
defences. These qualities of true fighters were always
instrumental in putting our ice hockey squad on the path to victory. This
success is a wonderful tribute to the Russian ice hockey school, and a great
example for our younger athletes.”
