MIL OSI – Source: Gazprom – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Alexey Miller and Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif discuss potential LNG supplies to Pakistan

February 22, 2018A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, took place in St. Petersburg today.

The parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation, including the potential for supplying LNG from the Gazprom Group’s portfolio to Pakistan, as well as collaborating in hydrocarbon exploration and production in the country.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the construction project for the Iran – Pakistan – India gas pipeline.

Background

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is a major Pakistani oil and gas company. It is the domestic market leader in terms of reserves and the number of oil and gas fields in production.

On July 4, 2017, Gazprom International and OGDCL signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in the oil and gas sector.

On October 13, 2017, Russia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan inked an Inter-Governmental Agreement to collaborate on LNG supplies.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.