Headline: Company statement of Ringier Axel Springer Slovakia, Ringier Axel Springer Media AG, Ringier AG und Axel Springer SE

Ján Kuciak

We are shocked and stunned about the message, that Ján Kuciak and his companion obviously have been the victim of a cruel assassination. Although the backgrounds are not totally clarified there is justified suspicion, that the crimes are connected with a current research of our colleague. Ján Kuciak has been working for three years for the newsportal aktuality.sk, belonging to Ringier Axel Springer Slovakia.

We grieve with their families, friends and colleagues and we will do everything we can to support the governmental authorities in order to identify the perpetrators. In case, the crime was meant as an attempt to deter an independent publisher like Ringier Axel Springer Slovakia from uncovering any infringements, we will use this as an opportunity to take our journalistic responsibility even more conscientious and consistent.

