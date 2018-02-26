MIL OSI – Source: Axel Springer in English – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Personnel information: Dr. Jens Müffelmann is leaving Axel Springer

Dr. Jens Müffelmann, 51, President USA Axel Springer SE and CEO Axel Springer Digital Ventures, will leave Axel Springer at his own request at the end of February 2018 and switch his base to the Venture Capital/Private Equity industry in the United States.

Due to the growing importance of the US business, responsibility for coordinating the US portfolio will be taken over by Jan Bayer, President News Media and Member of the Executive Board of Axel Springer. Dr. Andreas Wiele, President Classifieds and Marketing Media and Member of the Executive Board of Axel Springer, will assume the position of CEO of Axel Springer Digital Ventures GmbH. Jens Müffelmann will be available in an advisory function until the end of June 2018.

Jens Müffelmann has played a decisive role in developing the digital portfolio of Axel Springer, thereby laying a crucial foundation for the digitization and economic success of Axel Springer. Most recently, he was responsible for the successful entry into the US market. The company wishes him all the best, luck and success for his future.

