MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron

and acting Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel. Syria issues were discussed in the context of the developments in Eastern Ghouta and ensuring humanitarian access to that and other regions of Syria. Satisfaction was expressed with the fact that

on February 24, 2018 the UN Security Council Resolution 2401 was agreed upon

and adopted thanks to joint constructive work. The parties stressed the importance

of continuing joint efforts in the interests of full and prompt implementation

of that resolution’s provisions. Vladimir Putin spoke about practical

steps undertaken by the Russian side on evacuating civilians, delivering

humanitarian aid and providing medical assistance to the affected population of Syria. Special attention was drawn to the fact that cessation of hostilities

shall not apply to operations directed against terrorist groups. An agreement was reached to bolster the exchange of information via different channels on the situation in Syria.

