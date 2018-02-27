MIL OSI – Source: Gazprom – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Alexey Miller and Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev address cooperation prospects

February 26, 2018A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Kanat Bozumbayev, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took place in St. Petersburg today.

The parties discussed the ongoing and future cooperation in the gas sector. It was noted that Gazprom had provided reliable gas supplies to Kazakhstan in 2017, delivering a total of 4.7 billion cubic meters of gas, the same amount as in 2016.

The meeting also touched upon the efforts to bring gas to various areas in Astana and the northeastern parts of Kazakhstan. Those areas are currently supplied with Russian LNG, with 2,600 tons delivered to Kazakhstan in 2017.

Background

The explored reserves of natural gas in the Republic of Kazakhstan amount to some 3.7 trillion cubic meters.

In December 2016, Gazprom Export and Global Gas Regazification (Global Gas Group) signed the Contract to ship LNG by motor transport from Russia to Kazakhstan. Supplies under the contract commenced in December 2016.

