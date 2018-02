MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference

Business representatives, workers’ and consumers’ associations, NGOs, local and regional authorities and other stakeholders gathered in Brussels for the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference on 20-21 February. The EESC is also preparing opinions on the new package of policies implementing the CEAP.

