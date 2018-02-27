MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: Civil society networks to take circular economy to next level

The second day of the Circular Economy Stakeholder Conference, which was hosted by the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), focused on the ideas and actions which are emerging inmany parts of Europe, where SMEs, social economy enterprises, workers, farmers, manufacturers and consumers are actively implementing the circular economy on the ground.

