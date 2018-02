MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Eugen Orlando Teodorovici, new Governor for Romania

Following recent changes within the Government of Romania, Mr Eugen Orlando TEODOROVICI was reappointed as Minister of Public Finance. He also becomes EIB Governor for Romania, succeeding Mr Ionut MIŞA.Previously, Mr TEODOROVICI was serving as President of the Budget, Finance, Bankin…

