MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Filipe Cartaxo, full member of the Board of Directors

By letter dated 27 December 2017, the Portuguese Republic nominated Mr Filipe CARTAXO for appointment as a Full Member of the Board of Directors of the EIB to succeed Ms Elsa RONCON SANTOS, who tendered her resignation.By letter dated 5 January 2018, the Board of Governors was invited to …

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.