Headline: Foreign Ministry of Belarus hosts poetic soiree “Reciting Kupala Together”

On February 27, 2018 Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus hosted a solemn poetic soirée “Reciting Kupala Together” on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day. The event was organized by the Ministry together with the State Literary Museum of Yanka Kupala

