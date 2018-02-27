MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: List of journalists accredited to cover the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly has been published

The list of journalists

accredited to cover the annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly,

which will take place on March 1 at 12 pm at the Manezh Central Exhibition

Hall, has been published. Accreditation badges will be

issued to media representatives from 11 am to 4:30 pm on February 28 and from 8

am to 10 am on March 1 at 14/2 Ilyinka Street, Entrance 7.To receive an accreditation badge,

Russian journalists must have their valid passports and press cards, and foreign

journalists must have their passports and Russian Foreign Ministry

accreditation.The accreditation badges should

be clearly visible at all times throughout the whole event.Journalists will enter the Manezh

via Sapozhkovaya Square (TV journalists and photographers

from 8 am until 9:30 am, and print media journalists from 9:30 am until 11:00

am). Journalists must have their accreditation badges and passports,

and foreign journalists must also have their Russian Foreign Ministry

accreditation.The Presidential

Address will be broadcast live by television channels Rossiya 1, Rossiya 24 and Channel One. The host broadcaster of the event is the National State Television

and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK). For all questions regarding the provision

of video signal media outlets should call +7 (495) 232 9803 (Tatyana

Kashintseva, tvbooking@vgtrk.com);

to book stand-up positions for live broadcasts please call +7 (916)

035 1391 (Dmitry Kashmanov, tvbooking@vgtrk.com).

