Meeting with Kolmar CEO Sergei Tsivilev

Vladimir Putin met with CEO

of the Kolmar Coal Mining Company Sergei Tsivilev to discuss the company’s interim

results and its development prospects. Kolmar is a large holding comprising

industrial enterprises engaged in the production and processing of coking coal,

which are based in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia).* * *President of Russia

Vladimir Putin: Mr

Tsivilev, good afternoon,I have been informed about the successful

development of your company, Kolmar, which operates in Yakutia. You started

from rather modest positions and have made significant progress over a short period.

I know the company also puts great emphasis on its social responsibility programmes.Kolmar CEO Sergei

Tsivilev: We have

indeed developed two mining and processing facilities over a very short term,

thanks to the huge efforts of our staff. Construction of a terminal in the Khabarovsk

Territory is going very fast. We are developing a maintenance and production

base that will serve as a foundation for the development of not only southern

Yakutia but, to a large extent, of Russia’s Far East as well.Kolmar is a full-cycle company. We conduct the entire

range of work, from exploration and production to processing and railway

transportation, transhipment in ports and export of our coal. Our company’s

mission is to restore the positions of Russian premium-quality coking coal in the Asia-Pacific market.Our first priority is the team, because people

have to work in difficult conditions: in the last two months, the temperature

often dropped to minus fifty and below; the equipment broke down, but people continued

working and made all the deadlines. For example, we build a plant in 10 months.

In China, similar plants take at least 12 months.Therefore, we take good care of our people. We

have built an ice arena and are building a lot of housing. We support sports:

the local ice hockey team, chess, and football. We also support the Solovushka music

company, which gives excellent performances, even at international forums.We are perfectly aware that our greatest asset

is the people. Whatever we do, whatever new technologies or equipment we have,

they are a dead weight without human capital; that is why human capital comes

first.Vladimir Putin: What are your plans?Sergei Tsivilev: We started in 2014 almost from

scratch. Today we already have a mine, a quarry, one operating enrichment

plant, and another one to be completed in a month. Then we will have an enrichment

capacity of eight million tonnes. In 2017, we extracted 4.5 million tonnes of coal. Now we have purchased a lot of equipment, and in 2018, our target is 6.5

million tonnes of coal.Last year, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

launched the construction of a 12-million enrichment plant and three mines. All

of this should be completed by the end of 2021, and we will then become number

one in Russia for premium coking coal.Vladimir Putin: How many employees do you have?Sergei Tsivilev: Today there are 3,000 people. By 2021, 7,000 people will work in southern Yakutia, and another 1,000 at the port – a total of 8,000 people will be employed at the company.Vladimir Putin: What is the average salary?Sergei Tsivilev: For today, it is 83,000 rubles.Vladimir Putin: Good.

