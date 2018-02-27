MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Meeting with Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev
Vladimir Putin met with
Director General of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev,
who reported to the President about Rosatom’s performance in 2017 and the implementation of its investment strategy in Russia and abroad. President of Russia
Vladimir Putin: Mr
Likhachev, I would like to talk about your company’s investment programme. But
I want you to begin with your plans regarding the nuclear-powered icebreaker
fleet.Rosatom CEO Alexei
Likhachev: Mr President,
our programme for the development of the nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet is
based on two main issues: our projections regarding the increase in the transportation of raw materials produced in the northern regions, and the possibility
of rerouting cargo from alternative itineraries, including marine routes such
as the Suez Canal. As we see it, we must ensure the eastward
transportation of at least 70 million tonnes of cargo to the growing Southeast
Asian markets starting in 2030.This means that we need two more multipurpose
icebreakers in addition to the three 60 MW icebreakers that are being built at the Baltic Shipyard. We also need a flotilla of medium-sized icebreakers for the westbound deliveries to Europe. And lastly, we need to adopt a decision on the construction of a new-generation icebreaker in late 2018 or early 2019.Vladimir Putin: Are you referring to the Lider [Leader]? Alexei Likhachev: Yes, the icebreaker Lider with a 120 MW power plant, which
will make it many times more powerful than any of the existing icebreakers. The main task is to ensure a service speed of at least 10–12 knots per hour in two-meter ice. This unique icebreaker – there are no such
icebreakers anywhere in the world now – will enable us to develop our northern
deposits at the speed projected in the plans of our mining companies, primarily
NOVATEK. The required meetings regarding this issue have been held, including
at the level of the Prime Minister. To be
continued.
