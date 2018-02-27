MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Meeting with Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev

Vladimir Putin met with

Director General of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev,

who reported to the President about Rosatom’s performance in 2017 and the implementation of its investment strategy in Russia and abroad. President of Russia

Vladimir Putin: Mr

Likhachev, I would like to talk about your company’s investment programme. But

I want you to begin with your plans regarding the nuclear-powered icebreaker

fleet.Rosatom CEO Alexei

Likhachev: Mr President,

our programme for the development of the nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet is

based on two main issues: our projections regarding the increase in the transportation of raw materials produced in the northern regions, and the possibility

of rerouting cargo from alternative itineraries, including marine routes such

as the Suez Canal. As we see it, we must ensure the eastward

transportation of at least 70 million tonnes of cargo to the growing Southeast

Asian markets starting in 2030.This means that we need two more multipurpose

icebreakers in addition to the three 60 MW icebreakers that are being built at the Baltic Shipyard. We also need a flotilla of medium-sized icebreakers for the westbound deliveries to Europe. And lastly, we need to adopt a decision on the construction of a new-generation icebreaker in late 2018 or early 2019.Vladimir Putin: Are you referring to the Lider [Leader]? Alexei Likhachev: Yes, the icebreaker Lider with a 120 MW power plant, which

will make it many times more powerful than any of the existing icebreakers. The main task is to ensure a service speed of at least 10–12 knots per hour in two-meter ice. This unique icebreaker – there are no such

icebreakers anywhere in the world now – will enable us to develop our northern

deposits at the speed projected in the plans of our mining companies, primarily

NOVATEK. The required meetings regarding this issue have been held, including

at the level of the Prime Minister. To be

continued.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.