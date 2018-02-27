MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: STEVEN MAIJOOR SPEECH AT THE SECOND ANNUAL FINTECH AND DIGITAL INNOVATION CONFERENCE

Tuesday 27 February 2018 15:03

The Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), Steven Maijoor, delivered a keynote speech at Afore Consulting’s Second Annual FinTech and Digital Innovation Conference in Brussels on 27 February.

In the course of his speech he addressed three key areas of FinTech, beginning with the structural features of FinTech, monitoring FinTech by looking at economic function and concluded his remarks by outlining the challenges and opportunities for regulators. …

