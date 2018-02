MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Teresa Czerwińska, new Governor for Poland

In January 2018, Ms Teresa CZERWIŃSKA was appointed as Minister of Finance.She also became EIB Governor for the Republic of Poland, succeeding Mr Mateusz MORAWIECKI.From December 2015 to June 2017, Ms CZERWIŃSKA held the position of Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Sc…

