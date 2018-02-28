MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: 27th Management Board takes stock of implementation of recently signed Operational Plans

On 27 and 28 February 2018, the 27th meeting of the Management Board of the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) took place in Valletta, Malta to take stock of the implementation of the Agency’s operational support in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece and Italy. The meeting also discussed management and administrative issues.

Language

English

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.