Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English  >  Current Article

27th Management Board takes stock of implementation of recently signed Operational Plans

By   /   February 28, 2018  /   Comments Off on 27th Management Board takes stock of implementation of recently signed Operational Plans

MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: 27th Management Board takes stock of implementation of recently signed Operational Plans

On 27 and 28 February 2018, the 27th meeting of the Management Board of the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) took place in Valletta, Malta to take stock of the implementation of the Agency’s operational support in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece and Italy. The meeting also discussed management and administrative issues.

Language
English

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email

You might also like...

Анастасия Войнова и Дарья Шмелёва – бронзовые призёры Чемпионата мира по велоспорту на треке в женском командном спринте

Read More →