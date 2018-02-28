MIL OSI – Source: European Economic and Social Committee

Headline: An ailing medical technology sector: The European Union must take action, says the EESC

Transformation process requires European-wide cooperation

The European institutions must spearhead the optimizing of Europe’s medical technology industry, as its performance is currently plagued by excessive fragmentation and growing competition pressures, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) said at its plenary session on 14 February.

