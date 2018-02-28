Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English  >  Current Article

Brexit: European Commission publishes draft Article 50 Withdrawal Agreement

By   /   February 28, 2018  /   Comments Off on Brexit: European Commission publishes draft Article 50 Withdrawal Agreement

MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: Brexit: European Commission publishes draft Article 50 Withdrawal Agreement

European Commission – Press release Brussels, 28 February 2018 The European Commission has today published the draft Withdrawal Agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom. The draft Withdrawal Agreement translates into legal terms the Joint Report from the negotiators of the European Union and the United Kingdom Government on the…

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.

    Print       Email

You might also like...

Анастасия Войнова и Дарья Шмелёва – бронзовые призёры Чемпионата мира по велоспорту на треке в женском командном спринте

Read More →