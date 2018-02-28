MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: ERA/ADV/2017-2 – Advice of the European Union Agency for Railways to the European Commission regarding Interoperability Constituent — ‘running gear’ – structural design of bogie frame

The Advice concerns bogies holding an IC certificate issued according to the former TSI WAG, without assessment of the strength of the bogie frame. It offers additional elements of clarification on how to evaluate compliance with the requirement ‘Structural design of bogie frame’ set out in point 4.2.3.6.1 of the current TSI WAG.

