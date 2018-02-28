MIL OSI – Source: European Union

Headline: GDP per capita in 276 EU regions – Regional GDP per capita ranged from 29% to 611% of the EU average in 2016

European Commission – EUROSTAT Brussels, 27 February 2018 In 2016, regional GDP per capita, expressed in terms of purchasing power standards, ranged from 29% of the European Union (EU) average in the Bulgarian region of Severozapaden, to 611% of the average in Inner London – West in the United Kingdom.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.