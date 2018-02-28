MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Greetings on opening of international conference Russia-Kazakhstan: A Forward-Looking Alliance

Vladimir Putin sent his

greetings to the participants, organisers and guests of the international

conference Russia-Kazakhstan: A Forward-Looking Alliance that has opened in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. The message reads, in part:“Your meeting brings together

politicians, diplomats, public figures, researchers, entrepreneurs and journalists from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan. The two

countries share a long history of cooperation in multiple areas, which is underlined

by the high level of representation at this conference.The agenda of the conference has a number of priority subjects for both Moscow and Astana, including efforts to promote Eurasian integration and develop human capital. Improving education and creating a favourable environment for intellectual, cultural and spiritual

development of young people are also important topics. Of course, it is

essential that the future generations preserve and strengthen the good

traditions of friendship and alliance treasured by the peoples of Russia and Kazakhstan. I strongly believe that you will have meaningful

and productive discussions in order to bring about further progress in strengthening

ties between Russia and Kazakhstan in all areas and promoting integration in the interests of the people of our countries.”

