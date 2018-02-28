MIL OSI – Source: European Investment Bank

Headline: Iceland: EIB to support Isavia in development of Keflavík Airport

Isavia has secured a ISK 12.5 billion (EUR 100 million) loan from the EIB. The funds will be used to renovate existing infrastructure in addition to making capacity investments at Keflavik International Airport, in order to respond to substantial passenger growth. The agreement signed today closes Isavia’s funding needs for 2018.

