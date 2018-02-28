MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Joint news conference with Federal Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz

Vladimir Putin and Sebastian Kurz gave a joint news conference following their talks. President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Federal Chancellor, ladies and gentlemen,Talks with the Federal Chancellor of Austria, Mr Sebastian Kurz, were constructive and fruitful. We exchanged

opinions on the entire range of bilateral cooperation issues, as well as some topical

matters on the international and regional agendas. We outlined our plans in politics, trade, the economy and humanitarian issues.We acknowledged the fact that

relations between Russia and Austria have historically been based on principles

of equality and respect for one another’s interests, and are truly of a mutually

beneficial nature.Last year, trade between our

countries increased by more than 40 percent. Russia’s investment in the Austrian economy is growing and has reached almost $23 billion while Austria’s

investment in the Russian economy is approaching $5 billion.The Intergovernmental Commission has

been successful. This May, its co-chairs will meet on the sidelines of the next

St Petersburg International Economic Forum. We expect that representatives of the Austrian business community will be involved in the forum programme as extensively

as in previous years.Austria is a major buyer of Russian

natural gas and provides for its transit to other European countries. This June

we are marking 50 years since the first delivery of gas from the Soviet Union

to the Austrian market. Throughout the years, our country has made a significant contribution to the energy security of the entire European

continent. The upcoming anniversary clearly illustrates Russia’s reputation as a reliable energy supplier. Let me note that our Austrian partners have become involved

in some new large infrastructure and energy projects.To be

continued.

