MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Presentation of state awards to winners of 23rd Olympic Games in Pyeongchang

Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with the winners and medallists of the 23rd Olympic

Winter Games in Pyeongchang and presented them with state awards. President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends. First of all, I would like to congratulate and thank all our Olympic athletes. You have honourably withstood

both sports and extra-sports pressure, emotional tests, and showed your best

qualities, both as athletes and as individuals, and your fighting spirit. We

know how difficult it was for each of you, how complicated this marathon was. Of course, special words of gratitude go to those who, in the most difficult battles for medals, managed to make it to the winners’ podium. Above all, I am referring to our magnificent female

figure skaters; here they are. I congratulate you both, Alina and Yevgeniya.

Without exaggeration, you not only made your fans happy, but also stunned the world

with your fine technique and inspiring performance and skill. You not only won,

but you reached a level that was unattainable for your competitors. Our victory in hockey came as a big

gift to millions of Russian fans. True, our national ice hockey team made us,

to put it mildly, a little concerned for a while, but then managed to regain

composure and wrest the long-awaited Olympic gold. The success of our skiers is also special.

The awards were won by very young athletes, which is direct evidence of the fact that the legendary school of Russian skiing has regained its status in the world. We managed to create a significant margin of safety and a system of talent selection, about which we have spoken so much. In general, with all the complexities and problems, the Games gave us pleasant surprises and new heroes

in other sports, such as the short track, speed skating, skeleton, and freestyle, where Russia took a medal in the ski cross for the first time. To reiterate, the entire team

deserves praise, including the athletes and those who trained you for these important

competitions. We will celebrate mentors and coaches separately. All of them will

receive state awards. They invested their knowledge, work, and experience in their trainees, supported them not only at the Olympic arenas, but also on the way to these achievements. To be

continued.

