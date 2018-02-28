MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Talks with Federal Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz

Vladimir Putin had a meeting with

Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria Sebastian Kurz who is in Russia

on a working visit. The two leaders discussed the current state of bilateral relations and their development prospects.Vladimir Putin and Sebastian Kurz gave a joint news conference following their talks.* * *President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Federal Chancellor, friends, First, let me thank you for accepting our invitation.To commence our conversation I would

like to emphasise the special relations we have been building for many years.

They influence the most important area, the economy.Last year we saw a growth in mutual

trade of over 40 percent. Russian investments to Austria’s economy reached $23

billion, while Austrian investments into Russia’s economy accounted for $5

billion. We have an intergovernmental commission and other instruments that are

working well.Mr Chancellor, we are delighted to see you. We have a wide range of matters of mutual interest to discuss. Federal

Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz (retranslated):Mr President Putin,I heartily thank you for the opportunity to meet with you here in Moscow. As Foreign Minister, I have had the honour in recent years to enjoy good cooperation with Foreign Minister Sergei

Lavrov. Ii is a pleasure to be here in Moscow as Federal Chancellor.We have a long-standing tradition of good bilateral relations. As you have said, since last year we have witnessed a positive development of economic ties, including tourism. I will be happy to discuss with you bilateral relations, their improvement, relations between the European Union and Russia, and international issues.Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

