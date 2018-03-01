MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Presentation of state decorations to winners of 23rd Olympic Games in PyeongChang

Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin with the medallists of the 23rd Olympic

Winter Games in PyeongChang and presented them with state decorations. President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, friends.First of all, I would like to congratulate and thank all our Olympic athletes. You have honourably withstood

both sports and extra-sports pressure, emotional tests, and showed your best

qualities, both as athletes and as individuals, and your fighting spirit. We

know how difficult it was for each of you, how complicated this marathon was.Of course, special words of gratitude go to those who, in the most difficult battles for medals, managed to make it to the winners’ podium. Above all, I am referring to our magnificent female

figure skaters; here they are. I congratulate you both, Alina and Yevgeniya.

Without exaggeration, you not only made your fans happy, but also stunned the world

with your fine technique and inspiring performance and skill. You not only won,

but you reached a level that was unattainable for your competitors.Our victory in hockey came as a big

gift to millions of Russian fans. True, our national ice hockey team made us,

to put it mildly, a little concerned for a while, but then managed to regain

composure and wrest the long-awaited Olympic gold.The success of our skiers is also special.

The medals were won by very young athletes, which is direct evidence of the fact that the legendary school of Russian skiing has regained its status in the world. We managed to create a significant margin of safety and a system of talent selection, about which we have spoken so much.In general, with all the complexities and problems, the Games gave us pleasant surprises and new heroes

in other sports, such as the short track, speed skating, skeleton, and freestyle, where Russia took a medal in the ski cross for the first time.To reiterate, the entire team

deserves praise, including the athletes and those who trained you for these important

competitions. We will celebrate mentors and coaches separately. All of them will

receive state decorations. They invested their knowledge, work, and experience in their trainees, supported them not only at the Olympic arenas, but also on the way to these achievements. Let me emphasise that this situation prompted sports officials to reach many serious conclusions in international

sports, and most importantly, the sports management system in the country.

Naturally, we will give our athletes the broadest legal support while cooperating

with international sports organisations and the IOC to promote the Olympic

movement, and to help sports and the Olympic movement enhance their independence.

We must make sure the principles of equality and justice are strictly observed and the anti-doping system has universal rules and finally becomes understandable

and transparent. We have already done a lot here in Russia.

An independent commission headed by Vitaly Smirnov is proceeding in a responsible and productive way, strictly abiding by the concept that the struggle against doping or the doping evil must be uncompromising. I am convinced

that all members of the Olympic family are interested in making this the overriding principle.I would like to thank all those that

are helping Russian sport in this difficult period, primarily the Russian Olympians Foundation that launched the House of Sport and established cooperation with our Korean friends. As you have seen, we have many

Korean friends, and we are sincerely grateful for their help. Later, the Foundation

will present awards to the winners of Russia’s National Winter Olympic Sport

Competitions.I would like to especially thank our

sports officials for their support of our athletes and our country during the competitions

and in dialogue with the IOC.I will say that an honest and respectful

attitude to sport, to the team, and to our rivals have always been typical of Russian athletes. Millions of fans around the world know and feel this. I am sure

that you will continue to do a great job representing the new generation of Russian athletes and in setting an example for the active lifestyle for millions of our people, mostly young people.I sincerely wish you further success

and all the best. Thank you very much for these results.To be continued.

