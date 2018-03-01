MIL OSI – Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English – Headline: Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly

The President of Russia delivered the Address to the Federal Assembly. The ceremony took place at the Manezh Central

Exhibition Hall. The presentation of the Address was attended by Federation Council

members, State Duma deputies, members of the Government, leaders of the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court, governors, speakers of the legislatures

of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the leaders of traditional religions, public figures, including the heads of regional civic chambers,

as well as the leaders of major media outlets.* * *President of Russia

Vladimir Putin:

Citizens of Russia, members of the Federation Council and State Duma,Today’s Address is a very special landmark

event, just as the times we are living in, when the choices we make and every

step we take are set to shape the future of our country for decades to come.It is at such turning points that Russia has

proven, time and again, its ability to develop and renew itself, discover new

territories, build cities, conquer space and make major discoveries. This unwavering

forward-looking drive, coupled with traditions and values, ensured the continuity in the thousand-year-long history of our nation.We have gone through major challenging transformations,

and were able to overcome new and extremely complex economic and social

challenges, preserved the unity of our country, built a democratic society and set it on the path to freedom and independence.We ensured sustainability and stability in almost all areas of life, which is critical for a huge and multi-ethnic country

like ours with its complex federative structure and diversity of cultures, with

historical divides that are still alive in people’s memory and major challenges

Russia had to face over the course of its history.However, sustainability is the foundation of development but not its guarantee. We have no right to allow a situation when the stability that has been achieved would lead to complacency, all the more so as many problems remain unresolved.Today, Russia ranks among the world’s leading nations with

a powerful foreign economic and defence potential. But we have not yet reached

the required level in the context of accomplishing our highly important task

and guaranteeing people’s quality of life and prosperity. But we must do this,

and we will do this.As I said in the past, the state’s role and positions

in the modern world are not determined only or predominantly by natural

resources or production capacities; the decisive role is played by the people,

as well as conditions for every individual’s development, self-assertion and creativity. Therefore, everything hinges on efforts to preserve the people of Russia and to guarantee the prosperity of our citizens We must achieve a decisive breakthrough in this area.I repeat, a solid foundation has been created for this. Therefore, we can now set and accomplish new tasks. We already have substantial

experience in implementing ambitious programmes and social projects. The Russian economy has proved its resilience, and the current stable

macro-economic situation opens up new opportunities for surging ahead and maintaining long-term growth.Finally, the world is now accumulating a tremendous

technological potential making it possible to achieve a real breakthrough in improving the people’s quality of life and modernising the economy, the infrastructure and state governance and administration. How effectively we will

able to use the colossal potentialities of the technological revolution, and how we will respond to its challenges depends on us alone. In this sense, the next

few years will prove decisive for the country’s future. I reiterate, these years

will be decisive.I will tell you why. What I will say now has no connection to the domestic political cycle or even the presidential election. No matter who is

elected President, each Russian citizen and all of us together must be able to see what is going on in the world, what is happening around us, and what

challenges we are facing.The speed of technological progress is accelerating sharply. It is

rising dramatically. Those who manage to ride this technological wave will

surge far ahead. Those who fail to do this will be submerged and drown in this

wave.Technological lag and dependence translate into reduced security and economic opportunities of the country and, ultimately, the loss of its sovereignty.

This is the way things stand now. The lag inevitably weakens and erodes the human potential. Because new jobs, modern companies and an attractive life will

develop in other, more successful countries where educated and talented young

people will go, thereby draining the society’s vital powers and development

energy.As I have said, changes concern the entire civilization,

and the sheer scale of these changes calls for an equally powerful response. We

are ready to provide it. We are ready for a genuine breakthrough.My confidence is based on the results we have achieved together, even

though they may seem modest at first glance, as well as on the unity of Russian

society and, most importantly, on the huge potential of Russia and our talented

and ingenious people.In order to move forward and to develop dynamically, we must expand

freedom in all spheres, strengthen democratic institutions, local governments,

civil society institutions and courts, and also open the country to the world

and to new ideas and initiatives.It is high time we take a number of tough

decisions that are long overdue. We need to get rid of anything that stands in the way of our development and prevents people from fully unleashing their

potential. It is our obligation to focus all resources and summon all our

strength and willpower in this daring effort that must yield results.Otherwise, there will be no future for us, our children

or our country. It is not a question of someone conquering or devastating our

land. No, that is not the danger. The main threat and our main enemy is the fact that we are falling behind. If we are unable to reverse this trend, we

will fall even further behind. This is like a serious chronic disease that

steadily saps the energy from the body and destroys it from within step by step. Quite often, this destructive process goes unnoticed by the body.We need to master creative power and boost

development so that no obstacles prevent us from moving forward with confidence

and independently. We must take ownership of our destiny.Colleagues,What should be our priority? Let me reiterate

that I believe that the main, key development factor is the well-being of the people and the prosperity of Russian families.Let me remind you that in 2000, 42 million

people lived below the poverty line, which amounted to nearly 30 percent – 29

percent of the population. In 2012, this indicator fell to 10 percent.Poverty has increased slightly against the backdrop of the economic crisis. Today, 20 million Russian nationals live in poverty. Of course, this is much fewer than the 42 million people in 2000, but

it is still way too many. There are even working people who have to live very

modest lives.For the first time in our recent history, the minimum wage was equated with the subsistence level. This provision will come

into force on May 1, 2018, and will benefit about 4 million people. This is an important step but it still falls short of offering a fundamental solution.We need to upgrade the employment structure

that has become inefficient and archaic, provide good jobs that motivate

people, improve their well-being and help them uncover their talents. We need

to create decent well-paid jobs. This would help deliver on one of the key

objectives for the next decade, which is to guarantee sustained long-term real

income growth, and to reduce the poverty rate by at least one half over the next six years.To be

continued.

